Cesar Duran is confident that MLW will grow its audience.

Duran spoke on this topic during an interview with Scott Fishman from Sescoops, where he expressed his desire to bring more lucha libre to the promotion, something he knows a great deal about from his days running the fights at Lucha Underground.

They are going to make this show something that will take the audience from other promotions very fast. You wait and see. That’s what I’m looking forward to. We are having a big component of lucha libre to MLW. The audience will love it. I’m trying to put more lucha libre style into the mix.

Duran has been receiving a ton of praise for the work he’s been doing. Former WWE superstar John Hennigan (Morrison) recently sang Duran’s praises in an interview, even calling him a throwback to everything that made managers great back in the 1980s. You can read about that here.