NXT superstar Pete Dunne recently spoke with Inside the Ropes about a number of different topics, one being the in-ring ability of the Unidsputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly. The Bruiserweight would go on to praise O’Reilly, stating that his mixture of MMA and pro-wrestling have led to a unique looking style that makes him stand out as a top competitor. Hear his full thoughts below.

Kyle’s brilliant. His approach to bringing in that MMA style and attaching it to pro wrestling is probably the best I’ve ever seen. Mixing those two, it’s something completely different. A lot of people do, myself included, will throw out armbars and triangles and moves they’ve seen on MMA shows, but Kyle’s so brilliant at blending the two of them together sort of seamlessly. He’s always exciting to work with, I love that style of wrestling. I always say it when I talk about [Undisputed] Era, but I’ll say it again, it’s a competition whenever you wrestle any of them and especially Kyle because of that style. When you’re in there, you’re really competing, and I think that’s what shows to the audience and that’s why it’s, for most people, it’s something that they gravitate to, myself included. Those are my favorite kind of matches to watch, where you can see it’s a competition. It’s real, that sort of thing, so yeah, he’s always great to work with.

Dunne came up short in his NXT title matchup with Finn Balor at last night’s Vengeance Day pay per view, which saw O’Reilly and the Undisputed Era run out to save the Prince from a beatdown by Dunne, Lorcan, and Burch.

Check out the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)