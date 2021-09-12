WWE NXT Superstar Pete Dunne made it clear that he hopes to face AEW star Bryan Danielson in the future.

Danielson made his AEW debut during last Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view after signing a three year deal. He’s been feuding with AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega ever since.

The former NXT UK Champion tweeted, “I sincerely hope it’s a possibility one day. First up- @SamoaJoe”

Dunne’s deal was slated to expire last month, but it’s unclear whether he has been offered a new deal or perhaps a short-term extension.