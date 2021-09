Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Sami Zayn’s WWE contract is set to expire before the end of the year

However, the exact date it expires is still unknown. Zayn first signed with WWE back in 2013.

Kevin Owens’ WWE contract expires in January of 2022, and not early 2023 as originally thought. Regarding Owens, the expectation is that Owens will not be sticking around and will go to AEW after teasing a reunion with The Young Bucks and Adam Cole.