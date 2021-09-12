Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from PROGRESS and ICW.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 188 – 09/11/21.

Leyton Buzzard takes on Andy Wild in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match. Angel Hayze goes one-on-one with Kasey.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 121 – 09/11/21.

In a night of championship battles, Cara Noir defends the PROGRESS Title against Chris Ridgeway in a 30-Minute Iron Man Match. Smokin’ Aces challenge Lykos Gym for the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles. Gisele Shaw and Alexxis Falcon clash in a Women’s Title Match.