WWE RAW Superstar Peyton Royce took to Twitter this week to issue a Public Service Announcement to fans after someone sent a package to her personal mailing address.

Royce accused the fan of stalking her, and threatened to report them to the authorities. She noted that fans can send mail to the WWE Performance Center.

“It is NOT ok to send packages to someone’s mailing address if they did not PERSONALLY give you their mailing address. This includes friends of the recipient. This is stalking & I will report you to authorities. If you would like to send fan mail, please use the WWE PC,” she wrote.

Mia Yim (Reckoning) responded and said she may have some more information on Royce’s troubles.

“Ps: DM me about this. May have some info,” she wrote.

It was speculated that the fan who sent mail to Royce’s personal address is the same fan who has sent recent packages to a number of women’s wrestlers.

You can see the tweets from Royce and Yim below:

