During an interview with Job’d Out, Philip Lafon spoke on the car accident that ended his career. Here’s what he had to say:

It was Sid Vicious driving, and I was sitting in the back with Flash Funk. We were travelling a lot, so we were tired and we were driving on the highway. [Sid] was just doing something – we had just smoked a joint, but whatever. And he lost control. It was a brand new Lincoln and we flipped it I don’t know how many times. It was pretty bad – rolled it three or four times.

Even though [the crash] cost my career, I was pretty much over after that. It saved my life and made me realize– when I broke my neck, I was in [the hospital] for six months and I was on so many [painkillers], and I played it out to the max. Something snapped in me and I said, ‘I don’t want this life anymore’.