Last night’s AEW Dynamite main event saw Cody Rhodes defeat Andrade El Idolo with a reverse superplex through a flaming table, a spot that had the fans in Atlanta going crazy. Afterwards AEW released photos of the American Nightmare’s back, which sustained some gruesome looking burns. You can check it out below.

Flaming Table Aftermath: The scarred and scorched back of #CodyRhodes after a BRUTAL Atlanta Street Fight against rival @AndradeElIdolo TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/WmaZrGaOfQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 2, 2021

AEW star Matt Hardy took to Twitter to praise the Icon Sting after he and Darby Allin defeated the Gunn Club. Big Money writes, “No one deserves this current run in pro wrestling more than @Sting. Sting is the best. I have a great respect for him & I am grateful he gets to finish his career properly in @AEW. #AEWDynamite.”