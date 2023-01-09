Bo Dallas is currently backstage for tonight’s WWE RAW.

There’s no word yet on exactly what Dallas will be doing tonight, but PWInsider reports that he is at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL for the show.

As we’ve note, it’s believed that Dallas has been playing the Uncle Howdy character in the ongoing Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight feud on SmackDown. WWE previously announced that Alexa Bliss will appear on tonight’s RAW to explain last week’s attack on RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The match with Belair included an angle where Bliss was spooked by two crowd members wearing Howdy masks, so it’s possible that we will see Howdy make his first red brand appearance later tonight.

It was noted how this should 100% confirm that Dallas is the one behind the Howdy gimmick.

Word from within WWE last week was that the company has put effort into keeping the Howdy identity a secret. The person under the costume has not revealed their identity backstage, and has not got into or out of the costume in front of other people.

