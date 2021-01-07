AEW World Tag Team Champion Nick Jackson may have suffered a leg injury during the opening match of last night’s New Year’s Smash Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Last night’s opener saw The Young Bucks and SCU defeat The Hybrid2 and The Acclaimed in eight-man tag team action. Towards the end of the match, Jack Evans went to the top for the 630 but Nick got his knees up. Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Evans landed so hard that Nick thought he broke one of his legs.

Matt Jackson tagged in after that as they started to set the finish up, but Nick continued working, while reportedly thinking he had a broken leg. The Young Bucks later came out at the end of the show for the angle with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers against The Varsity Blondes, Jon Moxley and others. It was noted that Nick tried not to limp around during that angle, and did not throw the superkick due to what happened in the opener.

There is no word on the extent of the damage to Jackson’s leg, or how he is doing today. The Young Bucks are scheduled to team with Omega next Wednesday night in six-man action against three opponents to be confirmed.

