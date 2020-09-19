Next Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay per view will be headlined by Drew McIntyre taking on Randy Orton in an Ambulance match for the WWE championship.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a reason that the ambulance stipulation was added was to get the title onto Orton and protect McIntyre from taking a clean pinfall loss, as he has been heavily protected since the beginning of the year on his path towards becoming champion. Reports are that ambulance bouts tend to always have fluke finishes, with Orton defending the WWE championship against long-time rival Edge still rumored to take place at WrestleMania 37.

There’s also the possibility that former NXT champion Keith Lee could still somehow be added to the match considering his involvement with both Orton and McIntyre since getting called up to the main roster.

Stay tuned.