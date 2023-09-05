FOX Sports is shutting down their Out of Character podcast, which covers WWE and regularly features WWE Superstars as guests.

There’s no word yet on why FOX is doing away with the podcast, but PWInsider adds that this would certainly lead some to believe that the WWE – FOX relationship may be winding down. The podcast has been the only ancillary WWE – FOX programming in recent months, beyond random one-hour weekend TV specials, none of which appear to be on the schedule for the near future.

Out of Character premiered on March 29, 2021 with Ryan Satin as the host. WWE Hall of Famer Edge was the first guest. There are currently 126 interviews in the YouTube player seen below, with Ilja Dragunov the most recent guest.

As seen in the tweet below, Cathy Kelley will join Satin tomorrow for what is being billed as a special in-person chat. It remains to be seen if this will be the final episode.

