Ricky Starks responds to comments made by Toni Storm.

Back in August Storm did an interview with the Daily Star where she said she would mess the Absolute One up if they ever had a match against each other. Wrestling Headlines asked Starks about this at this past weekend’s STARRCAST VI events in Chicago, and whether or not there was a Roshambo in Storm’s future. This is what he had to say.

I feel like when I hear these comments…there’s always a sense of longing for me. I think Toni, she just wants attention, she wants me to give her attention, and I’m okay with that. I understand that I’m a strikingly handsome person, and I get that. I get why some women would be up in arms about things like that, but I don’t think I would give her a Roshambo because that would mess up her face. I would give her a spear that way…you can recover from that. It’s like a three to four week type recovery.

Starks may have a plan for Storm, but he did not have a plan for Bryan Danielson at this past Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view. The American Dragon defeated Starks in a brutal strap-match that many have called one of the best strap matches in history. If you missed it, you can check out a full recap of All Out here. Starks’ full STARRCAST VI scrum interview can be found below.

