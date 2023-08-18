Toni Storm is eyeballing a fight with Ricky Starks.

The former two-time AEW Women’s Champion spoke about the Absolute One during a recent interview with the Daily Star, where she was asked about facing a male superstar inside the squared circle. Storm didn’t take long to answer and named Starks as her primary target.

Ricky [Starks]. Ricky, because I wasn’t a fan of him. My husband came to AEW and then they faced off and I wasn’t a fan of it, you know. Wasn’t a fan of that guy. I’d mess him up if I had the chance.

Storm’s husband, fellow AEW star Juice Robinson, has butted heads with Starks on multiple occasions on AEW Collision. Starks would get the better of the Bullet Club Gold member on his way toward winning the 2023 Owen Hart Memorial tournament. As for Storm, she will be in action at AEW All In as she attempts to reclaim her AEW women’s title.

You can check out Storm’s full interview below.