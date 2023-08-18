As noted, AEW World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler of FTR was arrested this morning by the Orlando Police Department and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. He was booked in Circuit Court.

In an update, court records show that Wheeler is scheduled for a hearing at 1pm ET this afternoon, at the jail and in front of Judge Mark S. Blechman. He is currently being held by Florida’s Orange County Department of Corrections in Orlando, FL.

A warrant for Wheeler’s arrest was issued on Friday, July 28. He then filed a plea of not guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, via his lawyer Brice Aikens, on Thursday, August 3. This indicates that whatever incident Wheeler was involved in that led to his arrest likely happened in July some time, and not overnight.

Wheeler has been charged with a third degree felony count of aggravated assault with a firearm. If convicted, he will be facing up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

For those who missed it, AEW issued the following statement to The Sentinel: “AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. (Wheeler) is fully cooperating with local authorities.”

You can see Wheeler’s mugshot photo above. We will keep you updated with more details on the arrest and the fallout.

FTR is currently scheduled to defend the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks at All In on Sunday, August 27 in London.

