Davey Boy Smith Jr. is the winner of the 2023 MLW Opera Cup.

Smith defeated Tracy Williams in the tournament finals on last night’s episode of MLW Fusion. This is the second time he has captured the trophy after first winning it back in 2019. He cut a promo afterward letting Alex Kane know that he is eyeballing him and the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

MLW announced earlier today that they will be returning to New York City. You can read about that here, or check out last night’s full episode of Fusion below.