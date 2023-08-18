AEW World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler of FTR was arrested this morning by the Orlando Police Department and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. He was booked in Circuit Court, according to county records obtained by The Orlando Sentinel.

AEW issued the following statement to The Sentinel:

“AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. (Wheeler) is fully cooperating with local authorities.”

You can see Wheeler’s mugshot photo above. We will keep you updated on Wheeler’s arrest and the fallout.

FTR is currently scheduled to defend the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks at All In on Sunday, August 27 in London.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

