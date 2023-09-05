GUNTHER comments on making history in WWE.

The Ring General defeated Chad Gable in the main event of last night’s episode of Raw to retain the Intercontinental Championship, a victory that now guarantees he will break the Honky Tonk Man’s title record. GUNTHER spoke with WWE backstage in a new exclusive interview, where he claims that he predicted this would happen the moment he won the title back in the summer of 2022.

What’s going through my mind? I’m not surprised. From the moment on I won this prestigious championship, I saw the vision. I envisioned this very moment, that I’m the one to redefine history, redefine the legacy of the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship. I heard them talking, I heard them discussing their childhood heroes, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels. I heard them them talk about Steve Austin, The Rock. The reality is, when that bell rings, they all can come line up and lace my boots. Because as long as I’m alive, there’s no man born yet to take this title off me again

Gable also spoke about the match with WWE, where he vowed to be the man that finally dethrones GUNTHER. You can read about that here.

Check out GUNTHER’s interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)