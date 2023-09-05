Chad Gable opens up about his loss to GUNTHER on last night’s edition of WWE Raw.

The Ring General defeated Gable with a lariat to retain the Intercontinental Championship, a win that cements him as the longest reigning I.C. Champion of all time. WWE caught up with Gable backstage after the loss to get his thoughts, where the Alpha Academy member admitted that it was a tough night.

It’s one of those things where amateur wrestling taught me a lot about this, like having these huge opportunities and these big characters-building and breakout moments at your disposal, and you gotta make the most of them. Then when something like tonight happens and it just slips through your fingers, it’s happened before in amateur wrestling, but I learned to persevere, like find my way through it and realize that that’s not the end. I promise you, in this situation, it’s the same thing. That’s not the end, for a number of reasons. One, because I have a legacy to protect here. We can talk all the ‘haha’ stuff you want, ‘Thank you’ and ‘Shoosh.’ All that’s fun, and it’s a good time to do that to people and fun to play along with. But there’s also times where, when it’s my kids sitting in the front freaking row, and we got Gunther out there, talking to them, saying, ‘Is this your daddy,’ and chopping me in front of them, my daughter’s crying her freaking eyes out, it kind of stops being fun at a certain point.

Gable later vows to be the one to dethrone GUNTHER.

So that bothers me at a certain level. So you have my word, I swear to you, I swear to everybody, on myself and my career, that’s not the end. I’m taking the Intercontinental Championship. I want him to keep it as long as it freaking takes for me to get a rematch. Because I’m coming back for it, and I swear to god, I’m winning that championship.

You can check out the full interview below.

