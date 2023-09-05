MLW issued the following press release announcing that tickets are now on sale for the October 14th Slaughterhouse event, which will take place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including what talents are scheduled to appear, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the league will make its return to Philadelphia on Saturday, October 14 for MLW Slaughterhouse at the 2300 Arena, a live FITE+ premium live event!

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

Jacob Fatu

Salina de la Renta

Matt Cardona

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Mance Warner

National Openweight Champion Rickey Shane Page

World Middleweight Champion “Death Fighter” AKIRA

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

1 Called Manders

Matthew Justice

World Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo

“International Popstar” B3CCA

Ichiban

Love, Doug

Tony Deppen

Little Guido

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

The card is also an MLW FUSION TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on FITE+.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.