Shinsuke Nakamura vows to take the WWE world title from Seth Rollins.

The King of Strong Style came up short against the Visionary at this past Saturday’s Payback premium live event, but attacked the champ afterward and left him laying unconscious. On last night’s Raw Rollins challenged Nakamura to a rematch but Nakamura said no. During an interview with WWE, he explains why he turned the bout down.

Don’t tell me what to do. I decide when. I decide how. [I will] break him down more, and then take his title.

Nakamura and Rollins would brawl on Raw, a fight that carried over to Nakamura’s matchup against Ricochet later in the evening. If you missed it, you can catch a full recap of Raw by clicking here. Check out Nakamura’s interview below.