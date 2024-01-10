AEW presents a new episode of Dynamite tonight from Daily’s Place, and two stars could return from hiatus.

Pwinsider reports The Young Bucks have been spotted in Jacksonville, Florida, the site of tonight’s Dynamite. It should be noted that it’s possible they will be at the show but not appear on the broadcast. It was added that their return is set to happen fairly soon.

The Young Bucks had previously disappeared from television after their loss to Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear in Los Angeles this past November. Here is the current card for tonight’s Dynamite:

Samoa Joe will appear

Texas Tornado: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs

Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and The Gates of Agony vs. Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, Adam Copeland, and Preston Vance

Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, Willow Nightingale, and Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Saraya, and Ruby Soho

Ricky Starks vs. Sammy Guevara

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Hangman Page