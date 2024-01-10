Gable Steveson, an Olympic Gold Medallist, and WWE NXT star made a surprising appearance at the WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution event in Vancouver last week.

He participated in a dark match before the event, facing off against Cedric Alexander. This marked Steveson’s debut on the main roster, as he had previously only competed in NXT house shows and had one televised match against Baron Corbin at NXT Great American Bash 2023, which ended in a double countout.

Pwinsider reports they were told Steveson is booked for the next few Smackdown TV events. However, he is not currently in the creative mix for the Men’s Royal Rumble match.