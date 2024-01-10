TNA presents its Hard To Kill pay-per-view event this Saturday from Las Vegas, Nevada.

There has been talk of TNA landing a big talent signing that will be revealed at this show, and the promotion has already teased that happening.

Pwinsider reports the belief among those they’ve spoken within the promotion is that at least one former WWE name is coming in for Hard To Kill this Saturday. There’s no word yet on who that could be. Here is the updated card:

Alex Shelley (c) vs. Moose for the TNA World Title

Trinity (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts World Title

Chris Sabin (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kushida for the TNA X Division Title

ABC (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel) vs. Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey and Trent Seven) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) for the TNA World Tag Team Titles

Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Dani Luna in a Knockouts Ultimate X match

Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

Dirty Dango vs. PCO

Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Crazzy Steve in a NO DQ match for the TNA Digital Media Title

Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Eric Young and Frankie Kazarian

Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin