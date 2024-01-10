Charlotte Flair is on the road to recovery after she was sidelined with an injury after her match against Asuka on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown. She was able to complete the match but needed to be helped to the back. Flair is believed to have suffered a strained neck as well in the match.

Flair had to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus suffered on the December 8 SmackDown. She’s listed as being out for nine months.

Pwinsider reports Flair is expected to leave Birmingham before the end of the week, and the expectation is should things work out the way her recovery is expected, then the fall of this year would be targeted for her return. Andrade, her husband, has been with her the entire time.