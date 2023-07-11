Powerhouse Hobbs has a good relationship with Mark Henry.

The former TNT Champion spoke about the World’s Strongest Man during a recent interview with McGuire on Wrestling. Hobbs reflects on how much Henry has helped him during his run in AEW and how he treats him life family, even referring to him as his wrestling dad.

That’s my wrestling dad. He gets on me when I need it. It doesn’t even have to be about the good things, that doesn’t matter, but things that need to be fixed. Things that are going to take me to the next level. Things that I need to do to transition better. ‘This works, look at that camera even longer, do your snarl here, turn that red light on when you need to but turn it off when you need to.’ He treats me just like his children. It’s a blessing to have him. I go to him for things outside of the ring.

When asked to describe Henry and what his presence means in AEW Hobbs had this to say about the former world champion…

Someone who is willing to go the extra mile for you if you’re willing to put in the work.

Hobbs will be looking to rebound in AEW after losing to Ricky Starks in the Owen Hart Memorial tournament semifinal.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)