IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that a six-woman tag team match will be taking place on the Slammiversary pre-show.
Gisele Shaw, Jai Vidal and Savannah Evans will be battling Jody Threat and Death Dollz (Courtney Rush & Jessicka).
BREAKING: @JodyThreat joins forces with @Rushlemania & @FearHavok to battle @GiseleShaw08, @SavannahEvansNV & @TheJaiVidal THIS SATURDAY on #CountdownToSlammiversary LIVE & FREE at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube, and FITE!
The 2023 Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, July 15 from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The thirty-minute Countdown To Slammiversary pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET via FITE, Impact Plus, and YouTube. Below is the updated card:
Impact World Title Match
Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelley (c)
Impact Knockouts World Title Match
Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)
Impact X-Division Title Match
Lio Rush vs. Chris Sabin (c)
Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles
Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. Moose and Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)
Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match
Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly vs. The Coven (KiLynn King, Taylor Wilde) (c)
Ultimate X Match
Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham
Winner receives a future X-Division Title shot at the time and place of their choosing.
Bully Ray and Deaner vs. Scott D’Amore and a partner TBA
Special Enforcer: NHL Legend Darren McCarty
Eddie Edwards with Alisha Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian with Traci Brooks
Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-show: Impact Digital Media Title Match
Kenny King vs. Joe Hendry (c)
Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-show:
Jody Threat & Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw, Jai Vidal & Savannah Evans