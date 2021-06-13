– Below is the WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” Pre-show video for tonight. The pre-show panel features Sam Roberts, Arash Markazi, and Justin Barrasso.

– WWE posted this video of The Way (Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae) confronting Kyle O’Reilly in the parking lot of the WWE Performance Center today. NXT General Manager William Regal and security arrived to break it up.

Tonight’s Fatal 5 Way main event will see O’Reilly and Gargano do battle with Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, and NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

– Below is another In Your House set photo for tonight. You can click here for more photos, and you can click here to join us for live coverage.

