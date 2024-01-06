Pretty Deadly are not happy.

Following their loss to Butch and his mystery tag-team partner, WWE NXT Superstar “The Big Strong Boi” Tyler Bate, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson appeared in a post-show digital exclusive backstage segment.

During the segment, which was released via WWE’s official YouTube channel and various social media outlets, the former NXT Tag-Team Champions spoke about Tyler Bate being a “man from their past that ruined them before.”

Elton Prince: I have not had a good night. Have you?



Kit Wilson: Tyler Bate, you want to come? Butch brings a man from our past who’s ruined us before. He ruins us tonight. But you have only done one thing. You have lit a fire underneath us. We will beat you, we will destroy you. We will embarrass both of you boys.



EP: Does this seem like a shock to you? You don’t understand. Let me ask you a question. When Eddie Redmayne, the greatest actor on all time, when he’s acting,do they throw him a curveball? Do they? No. When RuPaul is on RuPaul’s drag race, do they just throw in a random little thing that he has to deal with live? No, they don’t, alright? Is Tyler Bate on the roster? Is he



KW: This is our new year and it will go our way. These golden boys will have gold around our waist.

Check out the complete segment via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.