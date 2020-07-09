Preview for Today’s Special Edition of WWE NXT UK

Today’s NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will focus on matches with NXT UK Superstars that took place on American soil, including NXT UK Champion WALTER vs. Kushida, Meiko Satomura vs. Toni Storm, then-NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. Zack Gibson, and more.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the episode:

