Preview for Today’s Special Edition of WWE NXT UK

Today’s NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will focus on matches with NXT UK Superstars that took place on American soil, including NXT UK Champion WALTER vs. Kushida, Meiko Satomura vs. Toni Storm, then-NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. Zack Gibson, and more.
Below is WWE’s announcement on the episode:
Relive memorable bouts featuring WALTER, Toni Storm and Pete Dunne on NXT UK today
The WWE Universe can relive three outstanding matches featuring WALTER, Toni Storm and Pete Dunne on today’s special edition of NXT UK.
NXT UK in the USA features those three top Superstars competing in memorable bouts on American soil. Relive WALTER battling Kushida in a dream match on NXT, Toni Storm’s unforgettable encounter with Meiko Satomura in the semifinals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and Pete Dunne defending the NXT United Kingdom Championship against Zack Gibson on NXT.
Catch all the action today on NXT UK, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network today at 3 ET/8 BST!
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
