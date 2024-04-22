The road to WWE Backlash: France continues tonight in Columbus, Ohio.

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

On tap for tonight’s show, which is the second-to-last episode of the weekly three-hour red brand program before their next premium live event, is the return of “The Ring General” GUNTHER, as well as a Battle Royal to crown a brand new WWE Women’s World Champion after Rhea Ripley vacated the title last week.

Also scheduled for the WWE on USA program this evening is Awesome Truth team of The Miz & R-Truth against the DIY duo of Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano for the World Tag-Team Championships, as well as Andrade & Ricochet taking on The Judgment Day duo of Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh in another tag-team tilt.

Additionally, new matches for the WWE Backlash: France PLE on 5/4 are expected to be announced tonight.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Columbus, OH.