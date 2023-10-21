Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on the October 20, 2023 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the FrostBank Center in San Antonio, TX.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 10/20/2023

– LA Knight-Paul Heyman promo: Michael Hayes

– Santos Escobar vs. Montez Ford: Jason Jordan

– John Cena and Solo Sikoa segment: Michael Hayes

– Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul: Shane Helms

– Dragon Lee & Cameron Grimes vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller: Adam Pearce

– Charlotte Flair vs. IYO SKY: Jamie Noble & Molly Holly

Dark Matches:

– Shotzi & Michin vs. Alba & Isla: Nick Aldis

– New Day vs. Judgment Day: Jason Jordan

– Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre: Jason Jordan