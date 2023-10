You can officially pencil in the opening match for tonight’s IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023 premium live event.

Ahead of the biggest annual pay-per-view on the IMPACT Wrestling calendar tonight at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, it has been revealed that Chris Sabin vs. KENTA for the X-Division Championship will kick off tonight’s pay-per-view.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023 results.