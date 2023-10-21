It looks like the seed has been planted for this year’s WarGames.

The backstage segment on this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show that saw SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis eject Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and Raw Superstar “Main Event” Jey Uso from the building was reportedly the start of the build to this year’s WarGames team versus team match.

As noted, WWE is expected to bring back the annual WarGames match at this year’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event next month in Chicago, Illinois.

It’s also worth noting that Aldis continued in his role as a producer behind-the-scenes for this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show, in addition to his on-camera role. This appears to be the plan going forward.

