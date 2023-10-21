– John Cena will continue his WWE schedule going forward. As mentioned on WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week, “The Greatest of All-Time” will be working the blue brand show the next two weeks, with next week’s show airing on FS1, and the following week’s show serving as the official “go-home” show for the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event on November 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. There will be a double taping next week ahead of the WWE trip to Saudi Arabia.

– WWE had already penciled in plans for the Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio face-off on the 10/20 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown prior to Paul’s boxing bout against Dillon Danis on the Misfits Boxing: PRIME Card on DAZN pay-per-view. The company was apparently pretty confident that he would emerge victorious over the jiu-jitsu champion unscathed. As noted, Paul vs. Mysterio for the U.S. Championship has been announced for WWE Crown Jewel 2023 on 11/4.