The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired live on Monday, April 1, 2024 from the sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 4/1/2024 * Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced The Rock and Bloodline opening promo segment.



* The Judgment Day produced their match against New Day and DIY.



* Shawn Daivari produced the Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed bout.



* Kenny Dykstra produced the Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell women’s tag-team match.



* Jason Jordan produced the Ivar vs. Ricochet bout.



* Jason Jordan also produced the Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley pull-apart segmet.



* Petey Williams produced the Damage CTRL vs. Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark & Tegan Nox six-woman bout.



* Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the main event match between Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and Solo Sikoa.



* Adam Pearce produced the Natalya vs. Chelsea Green match taped for WWE Main Event.



* Adam Pearce also produced the Akira Tozawa vs. Jinder Mahal bout taped for WWE Main Event.