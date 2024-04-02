The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired live on Monday, April 1, 2024 from the sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 4/1/2024* Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced The Rock and Bloodline opening promo segment.
* The Judgment Day produced their match against New Day and DIY.
* Shawn Daivari produced the Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed bout.
* Kenny Dykstra produced the Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell women’s tag-team match.
* Jason Jordan produced the Ivar vs. Ricochet bout.
* Jason Jordan also produced the Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley pull-apart segmet.
* Petey Williams produced the Damage CTRL vs. Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark & Tegan Nox six-woman bout.
* Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the main event match between Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and Solo Sikoa.
* Adam Pearce produced the Natalya vs. Chelsea Green match taped for WWE Main Event.
* Adam Pearce also produced the Akira Tozawa vs. Jinder Mahal bout taped for WWE Main Event.