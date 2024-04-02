– WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio and Charlotte Flair are both scheduled to be participating in a special Make-A-Wish Foundation event this week.

– Former WWE Champion and member of The New Day, Big E., is scheduled to be in town in Philadelphia, PA. for WrestleMania XL Week.

– WWE 2K will have a presence at the WWE World facility at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. this coming Thursday with a celebrity and WWE Superstar video game tournament to promote WWE 2K24.

– Damian Priest, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Roxanne Perez, LA Knight, Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Rey Mysterio, Trick Williams and Lyra Valkyria are all scheduled to make the media rounds to promote WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 and WrestleMania XL.

(H/T: Fightful Select)