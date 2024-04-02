WWE is looking to land a huge celebrity for WrestleMania 40 weekend.

According to Fightful Select, the company has reached out to NFL superstar Jason Kelce, who played for over a decade with the Philadelphia Eagles and just retired this off-season. Kelce is a major name from the NFL, and an even bigger star in the city of Philadelphia. This year’s WrestleMania 40 takes place from Lincoln Financial Field, which is where the Eagles have played ever since they moved on from Veterans Stadium.

WWE already teases appearances from rappers Lil Wayne and Meek Mill, with a separate report from PW Insider claiming that actress Drew Barrymore would be in attendance for mania as well. Stay tuned.