The viewership numbers are in for the March 30th edition of AEW Collision on the TNT network.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 458,000 viewers, a 17% increase from the March 23rd episode that only had 393,000 viewers. It scored a rating of 0.11 in the 18-49 demographic, which was down 8% from last Saturday’s 0.12 demo number.

Collision featured Adam Copeland defending the TNT Championship for the first time, which ended up being against Matt Cardona. It also saw the Blackpool Combat Club battle the Righteous/Lance Archer in the main event, and Thunder Rosa secure yet another victory since her return from injury.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.