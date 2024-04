WWE WrestleMania 40 takes place this weekend from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The full match schedule was announced yesterday by Triple H, but Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has released what is the possible match order for each night of Mania. Check it out below.

NIGHT ONE:

1. -Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Women’s World Championship Match)

2. -The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) (WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match)

3. -Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio

4. -Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

5. -Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)

6. -Gunther vs. Sami Zayn (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match)

7. -The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin” Rollins

NIGHT TWO:

1. -Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match)

2. -Street Profits & Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross & Authors of Pain (Philadelphia Street Fight Match)

3. -LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

4. -Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (WWE United States Championship Match)

5. -Iyo Sky vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Championship Match)

6. -Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (WWE Universal Championship Match)