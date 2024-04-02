Last night, AEW cut ten talents from its roster, including the Tate Twins (Dalton Castle’s Boys), Anthony Henry, Dasha Fuentes, Gravity, Slim J, Parker Boudreaux, Jose The Assistant, Jorda Johl, and Stu Grayson. The reported reason for the releases were that AEW was evaluating its roster and wanted to make cuts that would benefit the company, as well as give talents a chance to compete elsewhere. None of the names mentioned above have a non-compete and are free to sign somewhere immediately.

Today, several of those stars have taken to social media to comment on getting let go.

The amount of support I am receiving during this very difficult time is amazing, and I appreciate all of it. I don't know what is next for me. I don't know if wrestling is something I still want to pursue. I am devastated. Regarsless, I am always a #workhorsemen — Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) April 2, 2024

I'm grateful for the opportunity to have worked for AEW. Unfortunately yesterday was no April fools joke. I appreciate @AriyaDaivari for always bringing my name up and believing in me. @CapriceColeman you always put me over. As did @WilliamBehrens Thank you — The Real Slim J (@tadpoleslimj) April 2, 2024