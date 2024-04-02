An update on former WWE superstar AJ Lee.

Lee’s husband, top superstar CM Punk, appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour yesterday to promote this weekend’s WrestleMania 40 premium live event. During their chat, Helwani asked the Second City Saint whether the former multi-time WWE Divas Champion would ever be making a return.

“Probably not,” Punk said. However, when he was Asked if the door was open, Punk added, “I think there is. Selfishly, I would love it, but I’m her biggest fan. I love everything she does.”

Lee currently works for WOW (Women of Wrestling) as a commentator and producer. She retired from in-ring action back in 2015.

