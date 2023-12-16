Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which took place on December 15, 2023, from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 12/15/2023

* Michael Hayes and Nick Aldis produced the Roman Reigns and Randy Orton opening promo segment

* Shane Helms produced the U.S. title contender tournament match between Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller

* Shawn Daivari produced the U.S. title contender tournament match between Kevin Owens and Austin Theory

* Petey Williams produced the Zelina Vega & Michin vs. The Kabuki Warriors women’s tag-team match

* Michael Hayes & Nick Aldis produced the Randy Orton vs. Jimmy Uso main event match

(H/T: Fightful Select)