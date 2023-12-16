– Regarding Kenny Omega being hospitalized, he reportedly worked while battling illness throughout the week and wasn’t sure what it was. He got things diagnosed on Friday.

– Zilla Fatu was backstage at the AEW television taping this week at College Park Center in Arlington, TX. There has not been any word yet regarding the possibility of bringing him into the company, and the belief is that he was just there visiting friends. Check out photos of Zilla Fatu backstage at the show below.

(H/T: Fightful Select)