The first season of HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” series with John Cena from DC Extended Universe was a big hit. Writer and director James Gunn noted provided an exciting Peacemaker season 2 filming update.

Gunn revealed that the production is going to start soon.

The HBO Max series was a follow-up to The Suicide Squad. The cast included Cena, Danielle Brooks, and Freddie Stroma. HBO Max quickly approved Peacemaker season 2 with Gunn resuming to write and direct all-new episodes.