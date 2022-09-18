The first season of HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” series with John Cena from DC Extended Universe was a big hit. Writer and director James Gunn noted provided an exciting Peacemaker season 2 filming update.
Gunn revealed that the production is going to start soon.
The HBO Max series was a follow-up to The Suicide Squad. The cast included Cena, Danielle Brooks, and Freddie Stroma. HBO Max quickly approved Peacemaker season 2 with Gunn resuming to write and direct all-new episodes.
Happy Birthday, @thedanieb! Love you and looking forward to hanging with you again, on set & off, in just a few months! ❤️🧜♂️ pic.twitter.com/b799RspCTh
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 17, 2022