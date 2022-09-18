Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Crown Jewel was made official during a press conference in Las Vegas on Saturday.

It appears Logan will have backup as his brother, Jake, indicated showing up to Crown Jewel on November 5th to support his brother when he takes on Reigns, who will have The Usos in his corner.

Jake tweeted, “Logan is the definition of anything is possible. 2 matches in WWE and he’s challenging for the belt. I might have to come to Saudi Arabia for this.”