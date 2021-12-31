PROGRESS Wrestling is making its return in 2022.

The U.K. promotion is now under new ownership by the Tranmere Rovers directors Lee McAteer and Martyn Best. The duo plan on bringing PROGRESS back in front of live fans for their Homecoming event at Camden’s Electric Ballroom on January 23.

PROGRESS did run empty arena venues during the height of the pandemic but the leadership structure, as well as the roster, reshaped after the #SpeakingOut movement.

McAteer and Best issued the following statement:

We are really excited to have acquired PROGRESS Wrestling and wish to place on record our thanks to the previous ownership for having developed such a distinctive wrestling promotion. ‘A feat that must never go unacknowledged. Besty and I are very excited with the opportunity that we now have as the world hopefully returns to normality to re-establish PROGRESS at the position it deserves, as the leading name in British professional wrestling and beyond. ‘Our intention is to reaffirm the word professional into professional wrestling for what is literally a new chapter for not only PROGRESS, but the entire British Wrestling scene.’ Best added: ‘I am hugely looking forward to continuing the story of PROGRESS Wrestling with Lee. ‘We have been directors of Tranmere Rovers for a number of years and our collective experience within UK sport and business generally will bring an added dimension to the promotion that will enable it to scale new heights in the coming years. ‘We would also like to place on record our thanks to the PROGRESS team who have helped keep the show on the road over the past 18 months and to our talent who have continued to provide great wrestling despite difficult circumstances. And… of course to the patience and loyalty of all of our fans.’

Check out a teaser video PROGRESS released below.