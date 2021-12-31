WWE Hall of Famer and former two-time Universal champion Bill Goldberg recently appeared on the Pat McAfee show to discuss a wide range of topics, including WWE’s business in Saudi Arabia and how WWE should be proud of the precedent they set. Highlights from the interview are below.

Admits that he was nervous about going to Saudi Arabia because he’s Jewish:

“You know, you hear the praying going on in the evenings, and you know, as one of the most visible Jewish guys on the planet, I was extremely, I was terrified to go over the first time, I really was. It was under the auspices of the WWE, so obviously, the security was there. And I’ll be perfectly honest, man, I mean I haven’t gotten a reception like that anywhere around the world that’s much better. I mean those people are so appreciative of what we do, the characters that we are, the business that we provide for them, the entertainment we provide.”

Thinks WWE should be very proud of the precedent they set in Saudi Arabia:

“And let’s be perfectly honest man, we were there at the groundbreaking stage of the westernization of that part of the country, of that part of the world. And we caught a lot of sh-t in the beginning. And I think, you know, look at all the people who jumped on board right now. Look at all the talent, all the events that they’ve been able to put on to westernize, to bring Saudi Arabia up to date. We caught a lot of sh-t in the beginning but I think we should be very proud of the precedent we’ve set.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)