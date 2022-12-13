The Spotlight recently welcomed Psycho Boy Fodder onto their show to discuss a wide range of topics, including his experience competing in AEW and how that whole opportunity presented itself. Highlights from the interview are below.

On his experience in AEW:

Shawn (Dean) reached out to me, when me and EC3, Braun Strowman, and Westin Blake did the run in at the Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view, that day is when AEW contacted me about coming in to do Elevation and different ones like that. I did some matches there, and all the brothers are really cool there, there was a six-man tag we worked with Dark Order that was really good. From my experience there, everyone was very nice and has treated me very well. I have many friends who work over there. It’s great.

On the feedback he’s gotten from AEW coaches like Jerry Lynn:

I don’t know if I got a bunch of feedback after the match, but I spent a lot of time with Jerry Lynn and he was very nice to me and he gave me tons of advice on…there’s a big difference in working wrestling when we’re doing something like District [Championship District Wrestling], even though at District there are cameras and you’re working for cameras, you have much more time there to tell stories than you do on television. One thing Jerry told me was, ‘register what’s happening on TV, but you have to keep moving because it’s all about keeping times and making sure you’re doing what the boss says or what they want.’ Learning those things from him, not killing yourself when you make a mistake, different things like that, that I’m prone to beating myself up about early on. I like to have great matches and when we have things laid out in the match and something goes awry or things like that, I have bad OCD so it drives me absolutely crazy after the match and many days after that.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)