An update on one of the top names on the independent circuit.

According to Fightful Select, Queen Aminata has been signed to AEW. Aminata most recently competed against Mariah May on last week’s Dynamite, and has been competing for AEW and ROH for over two years. The report notes that is IS NOT KNOWN whether she is under a full-time deal or one of the tiered per appearance deals.

Aminata had been banged up for a large portion of 2023, but now looks to make a splash in 2024. Since she returned on December 20th she’s wrestled four matches for AEW/ROH, including the television match against May.

Stay tuned.